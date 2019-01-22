Australian Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas progress to semi-final

In Australian Open Tennis, Stefanos Tsitsipas has progressed to the Men’s singles semi-final defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. At the meantime, Rafael Nadal continued his serene progress at this year’s Australian Open with a quarter-final demolition of Frances Tiafoe. Nadal beat the 20-year-old American Tiafoe and sprinted to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 1hr 47 min. 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will now play against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final.

In Women’s singles, Danielle Rose Collins of the United State stormed into the semifinals beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Collins will now face the winner of another quarter-final match to be played later today between Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic and local favourite Ashleigh Barty.

In Mixed doubles, India’s Leander Paes along with his Australian partner Samantha Stosur lost against Colombia’s Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld of Germany in the round of 16.