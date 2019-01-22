Latest NewsIndia

EVM Row: Congress is trying to defame 2014 mandate and EC, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jan 22, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
senior BJP leader and Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Congress is trying to defame 2014 mandate and Election Commission. Prasad said the Hackathon event was meant to defame India abroad. He said that the London EVM Hackathon event was a Congress political stunt. Prasad questioned the presence of Congress leader Kapil Sibal at the event.

Prasad alleged that the organiser of the event contributed to the National Herald. He claimed that senior journalist Ashis Ray, who organised the press conference, was a “dedicated Congressman, sponsored a trip of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to London and was an active contributor to the National Herald, the Congress mouthpiece

