Fortune teller’ charged with child sexual assault

Jan 22, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
A 31-year-old Indian man claiming to be a “fortune teller” has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Australia. Arjun Muniyappa was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Monday night after he tried to board a plane to Singapore.

Muniyappa approached the 14-year-old girl and offered her free fortune telling services before sexually assaulting her in Sydney’s south-west Macquarie Street in Liverpool on Sunday. He is self-proclaimed fortune teller working from an astrology center in Liverpool.

Police spoke to the man and searched the premises, before charging him with two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 16 and three counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 16. The alleged offender was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

