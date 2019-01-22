Indian’s thrilled at Presidential Bid of Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’ run in the US presidential race has thrilled the Indian-American community. 54-year-old Senator officially launched her campaign for the US presidential election in 2020 to take on President Donald Trump.

The Indian-American community leaders said Harris, who is of mixed parental heritage from India and the Caribbean, has a fair and clear shot at the White House. They are considering the first Indian-origin Senator’s groundbreaking announcement a proud moment and a reflection that Indian-Americans have finally arrived.

If she wins the 2020 presidential race against Trump, Kamala Harris would create history by becoming the first woman to be elected as the US President.

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the House of Representatives has also announced her bid for the 2020 presidential election.

A rising party star and vocal critic of President Trump, Harris, who is quite often described as the female Barack Obama in the Democratic party is the fourth Democrat to join the battle for the party’s nomination in the next year’s election.

Indian-Americans constitute 1% of the American population and are one of the fastest growing minorities in the country.