Prime Minister inaugurates 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. The chief guest at the convention, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth started his speech in Hindi. He said that the convention is the most precious gathering of India diaspora. Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. V K Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Haryana are also present.

For the first time, the three-day-long convention is being organized from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants to visit the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and attend the Republic Day parade.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Monday, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said the Indian diaspora has dramatically changed the world’s perception of Indians and India.

The theme of this year’s convention is ‘role of the Indian diaspora in building new India’, a statement from the prime minister’s office said. Varanasi in Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding function on January 23. Over 4,000 NRI delegates from about 85 countries are attending the event and many of them will be staying in the tent city, built specially for them. After Pravasi Divas, the guests will be taken for a visit to the Kumbh Mela on January 24 where also a tent city has been set up.