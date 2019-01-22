Latest NewsSports

Virat Kohli becomes the first cricketer to bag ICC’s Top 3 Awards

Jan 22, 2019, 01:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has once again bagged all the top honours at the ICC Awards 2017-18.

Kohli has completed the hat-trick after being adjudged the ODI Cricketer of the Year, the Test Cricketer of the Year and the 2018 Cricketer of the Year after yet another stellar performance in international cricket.

The 30-year-old finished as the highest scorer in Test cricket in 2018 with 1322 runs in 13 matches at an average of 55.08 with five hundred and as many half-centuries while also finishing on top of the ODI runs tally with 1202 runs in 14 ODIs at 133.55 with six centuries.

Kohli, who was the ODI Cricketer of the Year and Cricketer of the Year last year, was named the captain of both the Test Team and ODI Team of the Year for the second year in a row as well.

Tags

Related Articles

Cabinet approved bill that will ban religious conversion

Aug 2, 2017, 09:59 am IST

India passing through rising intolerance says Pranab Mukherjee

Nov 24, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
mamooty dulqer

Mega Star Mamootty And Dulquer To Fight For This Reason

Mar 4, 2018, 01:17 pm IST

V.Muralidharan to join as International observer in Australia election

Nov 18, 2017, 06:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close