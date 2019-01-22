Virat Kohli sweeps ICC awards

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to make a clean sweep of the ICC’s annual individual awards and was also named the captain of the world body’s Test and ODI teams of the year, line-ups which were dominated by Indian players.

Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, his second consecutive, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018. Besides, the rapidly-rising wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant claimed the ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundred during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is. The highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018, he was one of only two batsmen to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI cricket.

This was also Kohli’s second successive ODI Player of the Year award.

The Awardees:

ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Rishabh Pant