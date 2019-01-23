“BJP has betrayed people in name of Ram temple”, Former VHP leader Praveen Togadia

Former VHP leader and the president of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) Praveen Togadia has claimed that he will pass the ordinance for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya if voted to power and will get the work of Ram temple started within a week. Togadia has earlier announced that he will launch a new political party on February 9 in New Delhi.

“BJP has betrayed people in name of Ram temple. People have given them power from panchayat to Parliament but it has avoided bringing ordinance or law to set up the temple,” he said. Togadia said Congress will not construct the temple and BJP has betrayed people in name of the temple.

“Now, we will construct a temple with help of people in the country. The party has been registered and the agenda of the party will be – Ayodhya me Ram, Kisano ko daam, Yuwao ko kaam, Vyapariyo ko samman,” he said.