BJP registers tremendous victory in NC Hills Council Election

In Assam, the BJP got the majority in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election.

BJP has won 19 seats in the 28 members council. Congress got 2, Asom Gana Parishad won 1 while independent candidates managed to get 6 seats. The counting of votes come to end this morning.

These elections are being considered as a referendum on the BJP’s stance on the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), and Sarbanand Sonowal government’s work in the state.

Encouraged by the outcome, state BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das said that it was the result of the good works carried by the party in the Centre and the state. Recently, the BJP has won the Panchayat election too in Assam.