Latest NewselectionsIndia

BJP registers tremendous victory in NC Hills Council Election

Jan 23, 2019, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Assam, the BJP got the majority in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election.

BJP has won 19 seats in the 28 members council. Congress got 2, Asom Gana Parishad won 1 while independent candidates managed to get 6 seats. The counting of votes come to end this morning.

These elections are being considered as a referendum on the BJP’s stance on the National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), and Sarbanand Sonowal government’s work in the state.

Encouraged by the outcome, state BJP President Ranjit Kumar Das said that it was the result of the good works carried by the party in the Centre and the state. Recently, the BJP has won the Panchayat election too in Assam.

Tags

Related Articles

10 things which UAE people searching the most in Google

Dec 14, 2017, 09:49 pm IST

‘Invisible Laser Walls’ to keep a check on terrorists along the border

May 13, 2017, 12:16 pm IST

Now property transfers made easy for second-hand cars

Dec 22, 2017, 12:08 pm IST

Senior Ambani move to help debt laden Junior Ambani: RJio to own RCom

Dec 28, 2017, 07:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close