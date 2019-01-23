‘Grand Alliance of Opposite parties’is just a gathering of aimless, agenda-less, “hollow people” says Yogendra Yadav

Former AAP leader and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said at the intent of the United India Rally and said that the ‘mahagathbandhan’ is a “big joke” and filled with “hollow people” with no ideology. ‘Mahagathbandhan’ gives no hope and is just a gathering of aimless, agenda-less, “hollow people” with no ideology. The anti-Modi stance is the only common thing among the members of the Mahagathbandhan, he said.

Further criticizing the grand alliance, Yadav claimed that those who are portraying themselves as anti-BJP or anti-Modi are equally anti-democracy and corrupt. “They are saying that Narendra Modi is anti-democracy, but what about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee? She is also the same. She has not allowed the panchayat elections to take place peacefully. She does not allow the opposition to host any rally here. You are carrying out rowdyism in your state”.

Lashing out on the issue of corruption and exposing the sanctimoniousness of opposition leaders, Yadav also took dig at the leaders of SP, BSP, and NCP adding, “Sharad Pawar (NCP leader), Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) and Mayawati (BSP chief) all are claiming of saving the country from corruption. This is a big joke. This grand alliance is full of hollow people”. The politician turned activist further claimed that Mahagathbandhan is only an opposition, not an alternative to the Modi government.