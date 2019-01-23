ISRO: Countdown to launch 31 satellites begins today

The countdown for India’s first satellite launch for the year is set to begins today.

The Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, will launch a students satellite Kalamsat and an imaging satellite Microsat-R, tomorrow. The national space agency’s workhorse rocket PSLV C44 will launch them from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota.

The specialty of tomorrow’s launch would be the rocket’s configuration and its multiple utility. This is the first time the launch vehicle would have a flight with just two strap-on motors, called the DL mode. Another special feature of the PSLV C44 is that its fourth and final fuel stage would play an additional role.

After hurling the two payloads into the planned orbits, it will travel further into a circular orbit and provide an innovative platform for carrying out experiments in space.