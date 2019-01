Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will commission INS Kohassa at Naval Air Station Shibpur located in the northernmost part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow.

INS Kohassa has been named after a White-Bellied Sea Eagle, which is a large bird of prey endemic to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

INS Kohassa will become the third Naval Air Base in the Andaman and Nicobar islands after INS Utkrosh at Port Blair and INS Baaz at Campbell Bay.