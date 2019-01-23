Railways Minister Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Finance Ministry

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned to temporarily hold the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs during the period of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley. Goyal will hold the charge of these two Ministries in addition to his existing portfolios.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Communique, Jaitley will be designated as Minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs.