Australian Open: Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka enter women’s singles final

Jan 24, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
In Australian Open Tennis, Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic and Naomi Osaka from Japan have reached the Women singles Grand Slam finals. They will clash in final on Saturday.

In the first semi-final match of Women’s Singles, Kvitova has beaten Danielle Collins from the United States, 7-6, 6-0 to return to a Grand Slam final for the first time since winning the Wimbledon title in 2014. In the second semifinals, Naomi Osaka has defeated Karolina Pliskovaof Czech Republic 6-2 4-6 6-4.

