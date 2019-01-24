celebritiesEntertainment

Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde deletes her Twitter account

Jan 24, 2019, 03:38 pm IST
Television actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde has deleted her Twitter account and has claimed she will not be coming back on the micro-blogging site. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress, who was quite vocal about her views on certain issues, has often been trolled and criticized for her tweets. She has also stated that social media is not for her.

Shilpa spoke to Spotboye to express her experience on social media and said, “Last night, one of my fans posted something tagging me and I retweeted it. After which I saw my own fans counselling me that why you want to get into other’s matters. Basically what I have understood is that our fans just want to know about our day-today life and upcoming projects which I also don’t mind doing. But for me, social media is beyond that where you can raise your voice, keep your opinions and not only me, but everybody has that right. But the moment we come up with an opinion or try to keep a point, fans come to correct you as to why are you saying all this, that’s their matter. Please delete or add that account and I didn’t like it. In short, my own fans were trying to control me which I didn’t like at all.”

After being on Twitter for a long time, she told the Times of India, “Social media is a brutal place. My fans are extremely possessive about me. So when there are negative comments about me or people are trolling me, my feed is flooded by fan messages. See, I’m least bothered by haters, but my fans go reckless about it. Social media is for socializing, for expressing views, but people want to know everything. I feel social media is not for me.”

