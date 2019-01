The CBI arrested film producer and distributor Shrikant Mohta in the Rose Valley chit fund scam in West Bengal. Mohta allegedly duped the Rose Valley Ponzi firm of 25 crore rupees. CBI is probing both the Saradha and Rose Valley multi-crore scams.

Opposition Congress, CPI(M) and BJP have demanded an explanation from the Trinamool Congress regarding Mohta’s arrest as the film distributor is considered to be close to the ruling party.