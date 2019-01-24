Check out your daily horoscope for January 24, 2019

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You certainly cannot go far wrong if you stick to a creative and individualistic path. Only if you push your own interests to one side and conform to a routine that doesn’t suit you, will the planets kick up a stink. Romantic partners are keeping their secrets, so if you’re anxious to know their intentions you may have to sit back and be patient.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s not surprising that Taureans often don’t see eye to eye with other people. After all, this is one of the famously obstinate fixed signs. However, if anyone is genuinely trying to reach agreement, do make allowances for them. You might even want to set a good example.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There are certain complications or drawbacks relating to a financial matter but, on the whole, I think it is safe for you to proceed. Happily, you’re heading for a windfall within a few weeks. However, its size cannot be predicted, so don’t get too excited!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t let anyone persuade you to forego certain benefits or rights. If you’re going to give something up, and you probably will, it must be in a manner and at a time of your own choosing. That much is clear. However, I don’t think other people will agree!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may enjoy laying down the law over personal issues, but you must allow other people their say. Nobody will thank you if things that go wrong are your responsibility, so share the burden, and then others will share the blame. And this is, by the way, a time when even the best-laid plans might come unstuck!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon, emotional as ever, is about to increase its role in your financial affairs. This is astrological jargon for saying that domestic costs are likely to rise, but that money invested in the fabric of your home should be well spent. Good news from far away should cheer you up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The odds now seem to be definitely on your side, though the outcome is not assured. You should now decide what’s right for you and then carry it through with the courage of your convictions. If money is involved then take every possible precaution to make sure that you are totally insured.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun’s current magnificent position plays a powerful role in the Scorpionic psyche yet, bearing in mind that nothing in astrology comes without effort, you must expect someone in authority to disagree with your plans before long – so get your arguments ready.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It would be the easiest thing in the world to refuse to have anything to do with people who are in trouble or otherwise in need of assistance. Yet can you really stand and look the other way? It doesn’t look as if you can, so lend whatever help is necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The relationship between Venus and Neptune is a lively one, and full of promise for pleasant social and romantic encounters. Therefore, please do your best to keep the peace, and see to it that other people benefit from your sense of cosmic goodwill.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Nobody should expect you to play a secondary or supporting role, especially not when you have so much to give. However, I must say that all your planets are lined up in regions of your chart that are putting charity, idealism and philanthropy before self-interest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your chart is in a profoundly powerful position, but you don’t always make the most of your many talents. As a Piscean, you know that you are a born worrier, but this may not be the best time to dwell on the future. Please live for today and stop thinking about what might happen tomorrow. Oh – and relax!