Govt should snatch away the voting rights of people who have more than two children,says Baba Ramdev

Jan 24, 2019, 08:31 am IST
Speaking in Aligarh on Wednesday, Baba Ramdev has advised that the government should snatch away the voting rights of people who go for more than two children.

“To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled,” said Ramdev.

This is not the first time that Ramdev has made such a comment. Last year, he had even gone to the extent of saying that people who have more than two children should be denied admissions in government schools, facilities at government hospitals and not be given government jobs.

A bachelor himself, the 52-year-old had earlier said that people like him who do not marry deserve special honour. “I don’t go around with the baggage (of having a family). I have created brands. I want to make 1,000 such brands which will make India the world’s biggest economy by 2050,” news agency PTI had quoted him saying at a function last year. The face of Patanjali, Ramdev had attributed his success to bachelorhood.

