How To Pop A Pimple the Right Way

Jan 24, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
The Tools You Need

  • Needle or comedone extractor tool
  • Hand wash or disinfectant soap
  • Cleanser
  • Scrub
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Cotton pads
  • Tissue
    Procedure
  • Wash your hands with disinfectant soap or hand wash.
  • Gently exfoliate your face with a scrub to remove dead skin cells.
  • Clean your face with a water-based cleanser.
  • Pat it dry.
  • Sterilize your tools.
  • You can either run the needle/comedone extractor through a flame and wipe it off or clean it with rubbing alcohol.
  • Dip a cotton pad in rubbing alcohol and sterilize your pimple.
  • Hold the needle/comedone extractor tool parallel to the white part of your pimple.
  • Pierce it straight across the pimple at once in a way that does not push the needle down.
  • Create a small tear, and gently yank out the first part of the needle.
  • To release the pus, take a clean tissue between two fingers and hold the pimple from either side.
  • Squeeze the pus out of the pimple gently without spreading it on your skin.
  • A little blood may come out along with the pus, which is totally normal.
  • Dab a cotton pad or tissue on the pimple and let it soak for a few seconds.
  • You can apply a little toner or astringent before applying a drying lotion or spot treatment.

