How To Pop A Pimple the Right Way

The Tools You Need
- Needle or comedone extractor tool
- Hand wash or disinfectant soap
- Cleanser
- Scrub
- Rubbing alcohol
- Cotton pads
- Tissue
Procedure
- Wash your hands with disinfectant soap or hand wash.
- Gently exfoliate your face with a scrub to remove dead skin cells.
- Clean your face with a water-based cleanser.
- Pat it dry.
- Sterilize your tools.
- You can either run the needle/comedone extractor through a flame and wipe it off or clean it with rubbing alcohol.
- Dip a cotton pad in rubbing alcohol and sterilize your pimple.
- Hold the needle/comedone extractor tool parallel to the white part of your pimple.
- Pierce it straight across the pimple at once in a way that does not push the needle down.
- Create a small tear, and gently yank out the first part of the needle.
- To release the pus, take a clean tissue between two fingers and hold the pimple from either side.
- Squeeze the pus out of the pimple gently without spreading it on your skin.
- A little blood may come out along with the pus, which is totally normal.
- Dab a cotton pad or tissue on the pimple and let it soak for a few seconds.
- You can apply a little toner or astringent before applying a drying lotion or spot treatment.
