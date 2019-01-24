ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: CBI registers an FIR

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the 3250 crore rupees ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. The case has been registered against Chanda Kochhar, former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank; her husband Deepak Kochhar; V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon group and others in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. The investigating agency is carrying out searching Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra since morning.

Deepak Kochhar had many business dealings with the Videocon group over the past several years. Besides, Deepak and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot were co-founders and promoters of NuPower, besides other associations.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower company, months after the Videocon group got the loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012. The agency had conducted a preliminary enquiry against Videocon promoter and unidentified others in March last year.