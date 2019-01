Indian shuttler P.V.Sindhu advanced to the Indonesia Masters’ quarterfinal after clinching a straight-game triumph over Gregoria Mariska Tunjung today.

Sindhu seeded second, defeated Tunjung from Indonesia, 23-21, 21-7 in 37 minutes to make the last-eight stage of her season-opener.

Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals defeating World No.10 Kenta Nishimoto in just 30 minutes.