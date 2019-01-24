Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress can’t win a single seat, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday warned against division of votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and claimed that the Congress would not win a single seat in the national capital.

At the event hosted by the Delhi Waqf Board, its chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan said the hike in the salaries of the Imams and Muajjins (mosque staff who give the prayer call) of the 200-odd mosques under the board will be implemented from February.

He added that the salaries of the Imams and Muajjins of 1,500 other mosques in the city would also be increased.

Urging the Imams to support the AAP, Mr Khan said, “People are saying they will vote for the Congress because the next prime minister will be from that party. If that is indeed so, we will also extend support to the Congress, but in Delhi, only the AAP can defeat the BJP, not the Congress.”

Mr Kejriwal said, “If I felt the Congress could win, the AAP would give them all the seven seats (in Delhi) and leave the contest in their favour. The Congress cannot win even a single seat in Delhi.”

Asking the gathering to be wary of division of votes, he said it would help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win all the seven seats in Delhi.

“If your votes are divided, the country will suffer immensely,” the chief minister said.

Explaining the “vote mathematics” to the Imams,Mr Kejriwal pointed out that in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the seven seats in Delhi by polling 46 per cent votes, whereas the AAP had got 33 per cent and the Congress 15 per cent votes.

“It is being said that the BJP is going to lose 10 per cent votes. If these votes go to the Congress, the BJP will win again. But if the AAP gets these votes, we will bag the seven seats,” he said.