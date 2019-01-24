Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

One body recovered from Meghalaya Mine after 42 days

Jan 24, 2019, 05:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

One body has been recovered on Thursday from the mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The body was pulled out in a joint operation by the NDRF and Indian Navy.

It took six men – 2 from the NDRF, 3 navy men and one civil hospital staffer – to pull out the body from the flooded mine.

At least 15 miners were trapped in the illegal rat-hole mine in Khloo Ryngksan of East Jaintia Hills district, when it was flooded on December 13.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS……!! Cops against Indian Army…!

Jan 28, 2018, 01:30 pm IST

Two more girls’ schools burnt down by unidentified persons in Pakistan

Aug 8, 2018, 04:52 pm IST
dwayne-johnson

These movie stars runs together for president in 2020

May 28, 2017, 11:59 am IST
Honey-For-Glowing-Skin

How To Use Honey To Get Glowing Skin

Nov 14, 2018, 01:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close