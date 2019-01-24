Pakistan again violates ceasefire, resorts to unprovoked firing

In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on the forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward posts of the Army in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistan troops fired mortars in Sunderbani Sector targeting the Indian posts. Alert Jawans guarding the Line of Control is giving a befitting reply to silence the Pak firing.

Yesterday also Pakistan army had resorted to firing targeting forward posts of the Army and civilian locations in Sona Gali area of Mendhar sector.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. The year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.