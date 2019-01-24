Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan again violates ceasefire, resorts to unprovoked firing

Jan 24, 2019, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on the forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward posts of the Army in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Pakistan troops fired mortars in Sunderbani Sector targeting the Indian posts. Alert Jawans guarding the Line of Control is giving a befitting reply to silence the Pak firing.

Yesterday also Pakistan army had resorted to firing targeting forward posts of the Army and civilian locations in Sona Gali area of Mendhar sector.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. The year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.

Tags

Related Articles

These Top Bollywood Actresses Don’t Want To Work With Shah Rukh Khan

Jun 10, 2018, 10:37 am IST

UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court

Apr 17, 2018, 01:11 pm IST
lman has revealed the news in Mumbai and has confirmed that the marriage will take place this year itself. When quizzed about who the

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan decides to get married

Feb 23, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

How Guava Help You Lose Weight?

Nov 13, 2018, 10:01 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close