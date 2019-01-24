PSLV-C44 to launch today

The Indian Space research organisation will send two satellites, 700 kg Microsat R and Kalamsat with a new PSLV variant. The launch has been scheduled at 11.37 tonight at the Sathish Dhawan Space Research Centre Sriharikota.

PSLV C 44 is the first mission of PSLV DL and is a new variant. The rocket would eject Microsat R after nearly 14 minutes as soon as it takes off from Sriharikota. Kalamsat would be the first to use the rocket’s fourth stage as an orbital platform.

The fourth stage would be moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying experiments.

“The ten cm cube nanosatellite weighing about one kilogram designed by Indian students will also play the National Anthem on the Republic day. The satellite made by Space Kidz India aims to promote science, art, and culture for

young students. The life span of the satellite is about two months and it costs about Rs. 12 lakh.

They also hope to contribute to India’s human space Mission by way of conducting some biological experiments in Space. The Microsat R is meant for purposes of the Defence Research and development organisation. For ISRO

this is the first program for 2019.