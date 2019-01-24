Rupee strengthens by 25 paise against dollar

Rupee today strengthened by 25 paise to 71.08 against the dollar. In the previous session, it appreciated 11 paise to 71.33 against the US currency. The domestic currency has gathered 37 paise in the two straight sessions of gains.
