Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Rupee strengthens by 25 paise against dollar

Jan 24, 2019, 09:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rupee today strengthened by 25 paise to 71.08 against the dollar. In the previous session, it appreciated 11 paise to 71.33 against the US currency. The domestic currency has gathered 37 paise in the two straight sessions of gains.

Tags

Related Articles

21-year-old woman allegedly drugged, raped by four men

Nov 7, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Oscar nominee Sandra Locke no more

Dec 15, 2018, 01:57 am IST

WATCH: Ravi Shasthri Drinks Beer, Virat Kohli Dances!

Dec 30, 2018, 09:59 pm IST

Nobody will want to see my biopic, it will be boring: Anil Kapoor

Aug 6, 2018, 01:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close