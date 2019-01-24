Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court Judge recuses himself from hearing plea on interim CBI Director

Jan 24, 2019, 05:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Supreme Court judge Justice A.K.Sikri today recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint M.Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director. A bench headed by Justice Sikri listed the matter for tomorrow before another bench.

Justice Sikri was part of the high powered panel which had removed CBI Director Alok Verma. In the last hearing, Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi also recused himself from the case because he was a member of the high-powered selection committee that will pick a name to head the Central Bureau of Investigation and Justice Sikri was brought in.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajinikanth -Akshay Kumar Film 2.0 to release across 10,500 screens worldwide

Nov 28, 2018, 08:11 pm IST

Flight passenger died inside the aircraft before take-off from the airport

Nov 23, 2017, 05:06 pm IST

According to recent survey, these are the best governed cities in the nation

Mar 15, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Dhanush-Tovino Thomas movie ‘Maari 2’ trailer out : Watch Here

Dec 5, 2018, 01:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close