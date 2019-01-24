Supreme Court Judge recuses himself from hearing plea on interim CBI Director

Supreme Court judge Justice A.K.Sikri today recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint M.Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director. A bench headed by Justice Sikri listed the matter for tomorrow before another bench.

Justice Sikri was part of the high powered panel which had removed CBI Director Alok Verma. In the last hearing, Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi also recused himself from the case because he was a member of the high-powered selection committee that will pick a name to head the Central Bureau of Investigation and Justice Sikri was brought in.