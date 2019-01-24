Tamil Milk Dealers Association files complaint against actor Simbu

Tamil actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, has recently been in limelight but for no good reason. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Vantha Rajavathan Varuven, recently shared a video on social media, asking his fans to put out humongous cutouts of him and use huge containers while performing ‘Paal Abhishekams’ before his film’s release. As soon as the video dropped online, Tamil Milk Dealers Association filed a complaint against Simbu with the Commissioner’s office in Chennai.

The President of the association filed a complaint against the actor as he asked his fans to perform ‘Paal Abhishekams’ that creates a lot of trouble for the milk dealers. The president said that a number of milk packets were stolen and were poured on the cutout of Vantha Rajavathan Varuven’s posters. He was quoted as saying by India Today, “It is tough to control theft. When Simbu says ‘Anda Anda va pannunga’, it only makes the problem worse. We’ve requested police bandobust, high-frequency night patrol rounds, and increase protection for our shops.”

The actor initially posted a video requesting his fans not to celebrate his movie by spending money unnecessarily, instead use that money to buy gifts for their parents and siblings. Reportedly, Simbu was criticised for having a small fan base, which provoked the actor to release a video asking his fans to celebrate his film like never before.