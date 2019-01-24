NEWSSports

Virat Kohli rested for remaining ODI’s against New Zealand

Jan 24, 2019, 11:13 am IST
India regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two ODIs and the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of Kohli. The extensive workload for Virat Kohli has been cited as the reason for resting the Indian skipper by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma will not be a first-time captain as he has led the Men in Blue in the past and done it successfully at that. He is also the captain for Mumbai Indians, hence this is not something new he will undertake.

