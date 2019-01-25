Latest NewsSports

Australian Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic to take on Rafael Nadal in men’s singles final

Jan 25, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose before their final round Gentlemen's match on Day Thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In Australian Open Tennis, world Number one Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will take on second seed Rafael Nadal of Spain in the Single’s finals of the tournament on Sunday.

In the second semifinals today, Djokovic defeated Lucas Pouille of France 6-0, 6-2,6-2, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal of Spain ended Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas’ captivating run to reach his fifth Australian Open final. Nadal defeated the 14th seed Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the first semifinal yesterday.

Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic and Naomi Osaka from Japan have reached the Women Singles Grand Slam finals. They will clash in final tomorrow.

 

