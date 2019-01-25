Latest NewsPolitics

Cameraman falls down during photoshooting, Rahul Gandhi comes to rescue – Watch Video

Jan 25, 2019, 02:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Congress President Rahul Gandhi rushed to the rescue of a photographer who tripped and extended a helping hand.

The incident occurred at Bhubhaneshwar airport when representatives from the media had gathered around Rahul Gandhi. In the chaos that followed, a cameraman tumbled and fell on his head. Within seconds, Rahul ran towards him to assure if he was okay.

His kind gesture got warm messages on social media, labelling him a thoughtful leader.

 

Tags

Related Articles

BJP gets a quarter of NOTA’s vote. Time for accountability; Subramanian Swamy

Dec 24, 2017, 02:02 pm IST

Kottur Swamiji caught in leaked sex scandal video: Devotees staged a protest

Dec 8, 2017, 07:30 pm IST

India beat Australia by seven wickets,win series 4-1

Oct 1, 2017, 10:00 pm IST

Navy commissions INS Kohassa in Andaman And Nicobar islands

Jan 25, 2019, 06:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close