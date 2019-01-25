Cameraman falls down during photoshooting, Rahul Gandhi comes to rescue – Watch Video

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Congress President Rahul Gandhi rushed to the rescue of a photographer who tripped and extended a helping hand.

The incident occurred at Bhubhaneshwar airport when representatives from the media had gathered around Rahul Gandhi. In the chaos that followed, a cameraman tumbled and fell on his head. Within seconds, Rahul ran towards him to assure if he was okay.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi checks on a photographer who tripped and fell at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/EusYlzlRDn — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

His kind gesture got warm messages on social media, labelling him a thoughtful leader.