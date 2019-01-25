ISRO launches World’s lightest satellite from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the world’s lightest satellite ‘Kalamsat’ made by Indian students at 11.40 pm yesterday from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The communication satellite, KalamSat, is designed and built by students who work with a private organisation called “Space Kidz India.” Along with Kalamsat, the ISRO also launched Microsat-R, an imaging satellite, by the same launching vehicle. Both the satellites were launched by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its 46th flight.

The ISRO has not charged a single rupee for the launch of Kalamsat. Speaking on the launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan said, “ISRO is open to all students of India. Bring to us your satellites and we will launch it for you. Let’s make India into a science-fairing nation.”

The Kalamsat satellite weighs just 1.26 kilogram and is lighter than a laptop. It cost Rs 12 lakh to make this satellite, and it was ready in only six days, but the group took six years to perfect the satellite. The satellite is named after Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as a tribute to him.