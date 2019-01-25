Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi launches website to present views on key issues

Jan 25, 2019, 08:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi has now launched his own website. The portal goes by the name rahulgandhi.in and is available in two languages currently, Hindi and English.

On the front page of the website, biography of the Congress President can be seen. Below it, his speeches uploaded on video sharing platform Vimeo can be accessed.

There is a section devoted solely to talk about key issues. Under Issues section Rahul Gandhi has enlisted his views on critical topics such as Agriculture, Women Empowerment, Right to Information Act, Net Neutrality, Dalit Rights, Adicasi Rights, GST, among others.

