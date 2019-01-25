President Ram Nath Kovind says, pluralism is greatest strength of India

President Ram Nath Kovind has asserted that pluralism is its greatest strength and example to the world. He affirmed that the country belongs to every group, community, religion, identity, and individuals. He was addressing the nation on the eve of 70th Republic Day.

President Kovind said, Indian model rests on a tripod of diversity, democracy, and development and the country cannot choose one above the other and it must have and it will have all these three. President Kovind described the recent Constitutional Amendment to provide special facilities for talented children from poorer families as another step to an India of our dreams and that of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji wanted an India where the poorest will have an effective voice and there will be no high and low class and all communities will live in perfect harmony and women will enjoy the same rights as men, he added.

Highlighting the significance of next Lok Sabha polls, the President said, an election is not just a political exercise but a collective call to wisdom and action.

Ram Nath Kovind said the best indicator of social change in India is changing towards gender equality and providing equal opportunity to every girl child and women. He said, young women in the country are moving ahead in every field like academics, creative arts, sports and armed forces.

Concluding his address, the President said India’s Republic vision is that of reaching democratic goals by democratic means, pluralistic goals by pluralistic means, enlightened goals by enlightened means, inclusive goals by inclusive means and constitutionals goals by constitutional means.