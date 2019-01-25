Rahul Gandhi said “abuses” were “the best gift” given to him by BJP and RSS

During his interaction with a group of intellectuals at the Odisha Dialogue in Bhubaneswar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said “abuses” were “the best gift” given to him by his political opponents.

Rahul Gandhi said, “The best thing that has happened to me is the abuse that I have got from the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). This is the biggest gift that they have given to me.”

“I look at Mr Modi and when he abuses me, I feel like giving him a hug,” Rahul Gandhi said adding, “He is upset with the Congress party. I understand that also but we are not angry with him…That’s our design…We don’t hate people.”

Referring to assassinations of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress president said that “we have realised that there is nothing to gain from hate.”

He also alleged that the ministries under the Narendra Modi government were being controlled by the RSS, headquartered in Nagpur. He said, “The ministers in Delhi say that they have got OSDs (officers on special duty) appointed directly from Nagpur.”

Rahul Gandhi alleged that under the current ruling dispensation, “there is an systematic assault on the institutions” of the country. “You currently have one institution called the RSS which is the mother ship of the BJP. That believes that it should be the only insitution of the country. The idea is to systematically penetrate the country,” Rahul Gandhi said adding that the Congress “believes in independence of institutions in the country.”

He called it “a mindset difference” while comparing to the ideology of the RSS and the Congress party.