Sara Ali Khan looks absolutely stunning in ethnic avatar: See Pics

Jan 25, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
Sara opted for gorgeous ivory and red heavily embellished suit from the collection of ace designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti. Bringing the classic traditional Indian touch to Singapore, Sara opted for light jewellery to complement her heavy ensemble. She also kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses open.

