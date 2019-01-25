Team URI planned to visit the Wagah border on the occasion of Republic day

URI: The Surgical Strike has exceeded everyone’s expectations and remained as the thrilling experience one could have. The Lead stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautham have planned to visit the Wagah border on the occasion of Republic day and will participate in the celebrations. After completing the flag hosting, the team will visit the Golden Temple to seek the blessings. Apart from this, director Adithya Dar clearly showed us the exact scenario that happened during the surgical strike, and PM Modi also praised him for the effort he put in this movie.