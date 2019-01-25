CinemaNEWSEntertainment

Team URI planned to visit the Wagah border on the occasion of Republic day

Jan 25, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

URI: The Surgical Strike has exceeded everyone’s expectations and remained as the thrilling experience one could have. The Lead stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautham have planned to visit the Wagah border on the occasion of Republic day and will participate in the celebrations. After completing the flag hosting, the team will visit the Golden Temple to seek the blessings. Apart from this, director Adithya Dar clearly showed us the exact scenario that happened during the surgical strike, and PM Modi also praised him for the effort he put in this movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Qatar crisis : Trump urges Gulf unity in call with Saudi king

Jun 7, 2017, 07:22 am IST

Mohanlal and Odiyan to Give a Fitting Reply to Hollywood Who Criticized Indian Fight Sequences, Says Peter Hein

Jun 21, 2018, 01:18 pm IST

Mi 5A to sale today on wards;Flipkart

Dec 28, 2017, 02:10 pm IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire again: Indian civilian woman killed and three soldiers injured

Feb 9, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close