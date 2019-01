The teaser of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s next film Bharat was released online today. While the fans got to see Salman’s four different avatars, there were no traces of Katrina.

Talking about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, “Katrina plays a pivotal role in the movie. And the film’s release is almost 6 months away. Hence the makers decided to keep her look and role guarded. It was a team decision to only establish Salman Khan’s character in the teaser.”