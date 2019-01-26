Latest NewsIndia

Pre-poll ’embarrassment’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s sister declines Padma Shri

Jan 26, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hours after she was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri on Friday evening, author-publisher Gita Mehta declared she was declining the award as the “timing would be misconstrued”. Gita Mehta is the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret (sic),” she said a statement released in New York.

The Odisha CM has also been under attack by the Opposition, particularly the Congress, whose chief Rahul Gandhi has called him a “version of Narendra Modi” in Odisha. Lok Sabha polls in the country, as well as state Assembly election in Odisha, are due this year.

Patnaik was named for the conferment of Padma Shri for her work in the field of literature. Her prominent works include ‘A River Sutra, Raj, Karma Cola, and Snakes and Ladders. Gita Mehta’s books have been translated into 26 languages, according to Penguin India.

Tags

Related Articles

ISRO hits century; a Historic moment for India

Jan 12, 2018, 09:43 am IST

A roadside bomb blast killed six people in eastern Afghanistan

Jun 11, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
WhatsApp

Facebook WhatsApp Gets An Indian Competitor On Independence Day

Aug 15, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case: renewal of loans; parties point fingers

Feb 17, 2018, 09:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close