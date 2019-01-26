Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister, says Shashi Tharoor

Jan 26, 2019, 08:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister if the Congress gets a majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

However, if it fails to get a clear majority and the government is formed with alliances, then the Prime Minister will be announced after mutual discussion and deliberations, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

“The party’s present focus is on the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has been assigned the role of General Secretary in East Uttar Pradesh which will definitely make a positive impact on Congress during the polls,” Tharoor said, adding that her role will be limited to Uttar Pradesh for now.

Congressmen are quite excited with Priyanka Gandhi joining the party and she has bright prospects in politics, he said. Tharoor said that loan waiver for farmers has become a must in the country in the present circumstances.

Tags

Related Articles

Smartphone users in India install around 50 apps on average : techARC DIGIT Report

Dec 12, 2018, 05:25 pm IST
wiki

These are the most cited authors on Wikipedia and You won’t guess their names

May 8, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

South Indian Film actresses caught during immoral traffic in Hotel: See more pics

Dec 18, 2017, 08:57 pm IST

State Minister calls Indian Tourists as ‘scums’

Feb 10, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close