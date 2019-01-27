Amruthanandamayi knows to protect her social reputation says Swami chidanandapuri

Kolathur Adavida Ashrama head Swami chidanandapuri has come forward to criticize Cheif minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his comment on Amruthanandamayi Devi. Amruthanandamayi Devi’s reputation and social status, social respectability have created by her. And She knows very well to sustain and protect it, he said.

Earlier Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised Amruthanandamayi for attending the Aiyyapa devotee sangamam organized by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. He said that people who love Amruthanandamayi have been disgusted by her attending a political programme. The Sangh Parivar has earlier also tried to lead her to the wrong path. But at that time she has escaped from that. But now by becoming prey to Sangh Parivar agenda, she has lost her reputation, the CM said in a television programme.

Swami chidanandapuri also pointed that there may ‘Kolebe alliance'(Congress- league- BJP) in the coming elections. It is not bad to co-operate with anyone who came forward to single out the atheists and violators of customs and traditions. The Congress and Muslin League has demanded to protect the age-old customs, he said.