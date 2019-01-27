Bharat Ratna Award : Sharad Pawar congratulate Pranab Mukherjee

NCP president Sharad Pawar congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee a day after his name was announced for the coveted Bharat Ratna award, saying the former president’s contribution to India was monumental. Pawar in his social media handled congratulated his former colleague.

Pawar and Mukherjee were Cabinet colleagues in UPA I and II, till the latter was elected as the president of the country in 2012.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday announced Bharat Ratna to Mukherjee, RSS leader and social activist late Nanaji Deshmukh and late music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.