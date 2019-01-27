Latest NewsIndia

Bharat Ratna Award : Sharad Pawar congratulate Pranab Mukherjee

Jan 27, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Less than a minute

NCP president Sharad Pawar congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee a day after his name was announced for the coveted Bharat Ratna award, saying the former president’s contribution to India was monumental. Pawar in his social media handled congratulated his former colleague.

Pawar and Mukherjee were Cabinet colleagues in UPA I and II, till the latter was elected as the president of the country in 2012.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday announced Bharat Ratna to Mukherjee, RSS leader and social activist late Nanaji Deshmukh and late music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

Tags

Related Articles

Imran Khan tweets a message for the Indian cricket team

Jan 8, 2019, 02:57 pm IST

Rajnikanth is ‘illiterate’, says Subramanian Swamy

Dec 31, 2017, 02:24 pm IST
siddaramaiah

Rahul Gandhi will be the next PM , says Siddaramaiah

Mar 18, 2018, 07:09 am IST

Oscars 2018: Here’s the full list of nominations

Jan 23, 2018, 09:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close