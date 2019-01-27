Chhota Bheem’s Initiative to Join Swachch Bharat Appreciated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan has been applauded by many citizens of India including celebrities and other influencers. Now, one of the country’s most popular cartoon character, Chhota Bheem has also joined the cleanliness drive and their initiative towards campaign was welcomed by PM Modi.

The official Twitter handle of Chhota Bheem took to social media to share the initiative and wrote, “Chhota Bheem joins in the campaign of swatch Bharat in Chattisgarh!!#SwachhSurvekshan2019 #CleanIndia #ChhotaBheem.”

The post came into the attention of PM Modi and he appreciated the initiative taken by Chhota Bheem. His responded, “???? ??? ?? ???? ??????! Thank you Chhota Bheem, for strengthening the team that is fulfilling the dream of a Swachh Bharat. This valuable support will surely motivate more youngsters to join the movement.”