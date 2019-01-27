Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Mamata Banerjee’s TMC to contest in 14 states

The All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that the ruling party in West Bengal will contest from 14 states across the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Taking pride and oozing with confidence after the thumping response at the ‘United India’ rally in Kolkata earlier this month, TMC’s Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien announced the plans during a press briefing in Odisha.

“The TMC will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 14 states, including Odisha… January 19 was a historic day as all anti-BJP parties stood united on that day,” he said in Bhubaneswar.

Making tall claims of routing the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections, O’Brien said, “We are ready to fight elections… In 2019, the BJP will be finished.”

Although the TMC has not revealed which are the states they would contest in, the party leadership has said they would contest on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

The Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata was chock-a-block for the massive anti-BJP rally on January 19 under the watch of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Top political leaders from ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ attended the ‘United India’ anti-BJP rally in West Bengal to present a united face of the Opposition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The leaders had gathered with a sole agenda of dethroning PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government from the Centre.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Devegowda, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Mishra, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and leader Jayant Chaudhary, Opposition leader in Mizoram – Lalduwahawma, former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Gujarat independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, and Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel were some of the leaders present at the rally.