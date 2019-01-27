Patidar leader Hardik Patel ties knot with childhood friend : See Pics

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel married his childhood friend, Kinjal Parikh, in a traditional ceremony today. Their wedding took place in Gujarat’s Surendranagar.
A picture from the ceremony shows the couple taking pheras as family members showered flowers on them. Soon after, people began congratulating the couple on Twitter.
Congratulations @HardikPatel_ ?? pic.twitter.com/l6lB4wACAM
— Amitesh Dubey (@amiteshdubey) January 27, 2019
Congratulations #hardikpatel pic.twitter.com/hofyrrYg8b
— Virat Patel (@ViratPa00215994) January 27, 2019
