Patidar leader Hardik Patel ties knot with childhood friend : See Pics

Jan 27, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel married his childhood friend, Kinjal Parikh, in a traditional ceremony today. Their wedding took place in Gujarat’s Surendranagar.

A picture from the ceremony shows the couple taking pheras as family members showered flowers on them. Soon after, people began congratulating the couple on Twitter.

 

