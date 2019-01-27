WhatsApp introduces new exciting features for android users

WhatsApp initially started off as a hassle-free, easy-to-use messaging app and gradually it turned into an app that we almost cannot live without.

There’s no doubt that WhatsApp is now the most widely uses instant messaging service beating rivals like Telegram, WeChat, and more such messaging apps.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform is set to add a host of new features including Dark Mode, and more which we wrote about a few weeks back. Now, we have compiled a list of features that WhatsApp will be adding in the next few weeks.

WhatsApp upcoming features: From fingerprint lock to show in chat to reply privately and more

Show In Chat option:

The option will let you to quickly jump to the WhatsApp chat where the image, you want to see, was shared for the first time. The option will be available in the chat box. Besides this, the Show in Chat option will enable you to rotate an image left or right.

WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock feature:

With this upcoming WhatsApp feature users will be able to lock the entire app via fingerprint authentication. The feature will be similar to the fingerprint lock you have on your Android and iOs smartphone.

WhatsApp New Audio Picker:

With this feature, WhatsApp will allow you to send a maximum of 30 audio files together in on go. It will also enable you to listen to the audio you are about to send. In addition to this, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.1 version will display all the audio files downloaded in your phone in the app itself.

Reply privately:

Though this feature is already out for Android users, iOs users will soon get it once the beta testing is done. The tool will let you to privately reply to a person separately on the ongoing WhatsApp group chat.

3D Touch action for Status:

This feature will enable you to secretly look at someone’s status without letting them know that you have viewed it. The feature is available to WhatsApp beta users on iPhone, it will be rolled out soon for the end users.

Stickers Integration:

The Stickers Integration feature will enable users to use a third-party app to share stickers on WhatsApp. The first keyboard that will use this new tool will be GBoard.