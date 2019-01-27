Latest NewsIndia

Will ask government to confer Bharat Ratna to seers and saints: Baba Ramdev

Jan 27, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Yoga master and founder of PPatanjaliBaba Ramdev said that he will ask the union government to confer Bharat Ratna to seers and saints from next year. “Till now not even a single seer was honoured with this award. Maharshi Dayananda Saraswathi, Swami Vivekananda, Shiva Kumara Swami all are deserving for this honour. Will ask the government to give the awards to seers also”, he said in the eve of Republic Day.

This year the highest civilian award was given to former president Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, former RSS chief Nanaji Deshmukh and musician and composer Bupen Hazarika. The Karnatak Chief Minister also expressed his grief over not considering the name of Lingayatha leader and seer Shiva Kumara Swami.

