2008 bomb blasts: CBI court convicts 15 persons

In Assam, a special CBI court in Guwahati today convicted 15 persons in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts. Nearly 90 people were killed in the blasts.

Those convicted include the Chief of the banned outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland, NDFB Ranjan Daimary. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday.

In 2009, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet against 22 people, including prime accused Daimary. Seven of them were absconding. Of the seven absconders, three died in due course.