Latest NewsIndia

2008 bomb blasts: CBI court convicts 15 persons

Jan 28, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Assam, a special CBI court in Guwahati today convicted 15 persons in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts. Nearly 90 people were killed in the blasts.

Those convicted include the Chief of the banned outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland, NDFB Ranjan Daimary. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Wednesday.

In 2009, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet against 22 people, including prime accused Daimary. Seven of them were absconding. Of the seven absconders, three died in due course.

Tags

Related Articles

ICJ Judgement in Jadhav case : PM Expresses satisfaction

May 18, 2017, 05:44 pm IST

‘Garud’, The Special Force of India ready to fight against terrorism

Jan 6, 2018, 07:27 pm IST

Naxals attack in railway station, abduct 2 employees

Dec 20, 2017, 09:52 am IST

Rupee weakens against US dollar

Jan 16, 2019, 09:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close