Apple announces the release date of AirPods 2: Check Out

Apple was going to release the second-generation Apple AirPods. However, we are still awaiting the highly anticipated next-gen true wireless earphones. Now, the biggest confirmation that Apple will be launching the second generation AirPods in the near future comes via the developer build of iOS 12.2 which has just been released.

The latest beta version of iOS 12.2 includes a new setup interface for the command “Hey Siri” for the Apple AirPods — this is a highlighted feature of the AirPods 2. It has to be noted that the setup is not visible to public beta testers. As of now, the Hey Siri command is accessible to just Apple iPhone and the Apple iPad to wake up the devices. To access Siri on the AirPods, it needs to be done via a tap, before you can quiz the voice assistant.

In an earlier report, Apple has been delaying the AirPods 2 because they plan on adding some important tech in them. The next-generation AirPods could launch as early as the first half of this year and it will come with support for some health monitoring features, with no specifics divulged. The report adds that several suppliers, notably Zhen Ding Tech, Flexium Interconnect, Compeq Manufacturing, and Unitech Printed Circuit Board are all taking part in the production of the brand new AirPods.