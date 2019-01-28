BJP registers tremendous victory in Autonomous Council elections

In Assam, the BJP and its allies won Rabha Hasong, Sonowal Kachari, and Mising Autonomous Council elections. In the 36 members Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, BJP and Rabha Hasong Joint Movement Committee have won 34 seats while the Congress and Asom Gana Parishad managed to get 1 seat each. On the other hand, the BJP got 20 seats in the 26 members Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council. Congress got 5 seats.

In the 36 members Mising Autonomous Council, BJP got 5 seats while its ally Sanmilita Gana Shakti won 29 seats.